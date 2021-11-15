HOUSTON, TX -- Camarata Masonry Systems, Ltd. (CMS) was given the first Craftsmanship Excellence Award by the Cast Stone Institute for its work on the Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. The Cast Stone Institute was formed in 1927 and is the common voice for the cast stone industry disseminating current information and standards regarding the design, manufacturing, installation and use of cast stone. In addition, CMS was the recipient of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Houston ICE award for Finish Exterior over $1 million and the Golden Trowel Excellence award from the Texas Masonry Council and Associated Masonry Contractors of Houston for our work on this project.