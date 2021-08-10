Over the past two months, I have to say I have logged in more than my fair share of steps. Between TISE and Coverings, I definitely walked a lot and remembered what trade shows can do to your feet. All joking aside, I have to say that in both cases, I was pleasantly surprised with the buzz in the air. The stone industry is alive again, and people are excited to be back out and conducting business in person.

Last month, I shared my experience of traveling to Las Vegas, and it was more of the same in Orlando. Most fabricators and machine manufacturers that I spoke with report that they have been busy. Business is good, which everyone is happy to hear. Like at TISE, exhibitors said that they mainly received quality visitors to their booths. Those in attendance were looking to invest, or at least seriously considering it. You can check out some Coverings highlights in this eMagazine.

TISE and Coverings are only the start to more traveling in my future, as well as for members of the stone industry. In July, the Stone Industry Education series, which Stone World holds in partnership with the Natural Stone Institute, went back to an in-person event. We have another one coming up this month right outside of Philadelphia, PA, and then we move to the west in September and October. You can find all the details on these Stone Summits in our calendar of events.

I also recently learned that the Stone Fabricators Alliance (SFA) has organized a trade show at the end of October in Puerto Rico. This is one more event that will provide an opportunity for stone industry members to network and share ideas and experiences.

Overall, the more I speak with industry members, the more positive comments I hear. I hope this momentum continues throughout the rest of this year and into 2022. The Stone World staff looks forward to continuing to report on these industry happenings and other news. Don’t hesitate to reach out to us if you have an announcement or idea you would like us to share with our readers.