WASHINGTON – The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Academy of Architecture for Health (AAH) is recognizing six projects with its 2021 Healthcare Design Awards.



The awards recognize cutting-edge designs that help solve aesthetic, civic, urban and social problems while also being functional and sustainable. Eligible projects can include healthcare building design, healthcare planning and healthcare design-oriented research. This year’s projects were awarded by a seven-person jury in the following categories.



Category A Built: Less than $25 million in construction costs.



Rainier Beach Clinic, Seattle | Mahlum



Category B Built: More than $25 million in construction costs.

Penn Medicine Radnor, Philadelphia | Ballinger



Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center, Downey, California | SmithGroup



The David H. Koch Center for Cancer Care at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York | Perkins Eastman



U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Omaha VA Ambulatory Care Center, Omaha, Nebraska | LEO A DALY

University of Cincinnati, Gardner Neuroscience Institute, Cincinnati | Perkins&Will

Visit AIA’s website for more information on the AIA/AAH Healthcare Design Awards.