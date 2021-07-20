|
WASHINGTON – The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Academy of Architecture for Health (AAH) is recognizing six projects with its 2021 Healthcare Design Awards.
The awards recognize cutting-edge designs that help solve aesthetic, civic, urban and social problems while also being functional and sustainable. Eligible projects can include healthcare building design, healthcare planning and healthcare design-oriented research. This year’s projects were awarded by a seven-person jury in the following categories.
Rainier Beach Clinic, Seattle | Mahlum
Penn Medicine Radnor, Philadelphia | Ballinger
Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center, Downey, California | SmithGroup
University of Cincinnati, Gardner Neuroscience Institute, Cincinnati | Perkins&Will
Visit AIA’s website for more information on the AIA/AAH Healthcare Design Awards.
Healthcare Design Awards promote projects that heal
July 20, 2021
No Comments