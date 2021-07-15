AUSTIN, TX • JULY 2021 — Architectural Surfaces Group, a leading importer and distributor of natural stone, engineered stone and tile for residential and commercial applications, announces the strategic rebranding of its regional brands, AG&M, Pental Surfaces and Modul Marble, as Architectural Surfaces.

The new name leverages the company’s national presence to provide brand clarity and streamline the customer experience for fabricators, architects and interior designers working in both the residential kitchen and bath and commercial construction industries. Customers now have the clarity and ease of engaging with one brand across the 20-plus U.S. markets Architectural Surfaces serves rather than three brands that varied by region.

While the names have changed, the promise of Architectural Surfaces remains the same: the strength of global material sources, the efficiency of national distribution resources, and the local soul of a customer-focused organization with roots in the communities and markets it serves. Customers can still expect design-forward products——including popular PentalQuartz® and MetroQuartz™—exciting showroom experiences and authentic connections with local industry experts at each and every location. They now simply have the clarity and ease of engaging with one consistent brand regardless of location.

“In consolidating under the Architectural Surfaces brand, we brought together the core elements of each regional brand’s DNA to create a more easily recognizable organization and simplify the selection, specification and purchase experience for our customers,” says Patrick Dussinger, President of Architectural Surfaces. “The focus is on authentic relationships between our people and the customers we serve, whether they are fabricators, architects, interior designers, or the homeowners they send to us knowing they will receive attentive and knowledgeable service. That’s always been at the heart of who we are, and it always will be.”

Each of Architectural Surfaces locations features a selection of natural stone as well as the latest designs in highly desirable engineered stone from PentalQuartz or MetroQuartz, carefully curated to reflect the design tastes of that particular market. Select locations also offer a variety of popular commercial and residential tile brands for indoor, outdoor, wall and flooring applications.

For more information about Architectural Surfaces locations, products and current inventory, visit arcsurfaces.com