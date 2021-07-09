ARLINGTON, Va. – Coverings (coverings.com), the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, today announced the winners of its 2021 Best Booth Awards. The program recognizes extraordinary exhibitor booths based on design, creativity, display of product, use of space, and overall presentation. An esteemed panel of judges selected four out of more than 325 booth displays to receive the coveted awards and recognition.

“Year after year, we are amazed by the creativity and innovation our exhibitors bring to Coverings not only through their talents in manufacturing tile and stone products, but also through the beautiful booth designs they present on the show floor,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the show management company for Coverings. “All exhibits this year are noteworthy, however, Coverings is honored to present four outstanding tile and stone booth displays as 2021 Best Booth Award winners.”

The Overall Best in Show honor was presented to Lamosa USA (Booth 3241), which featured tiles in differing contemporary and traditional matte finishes. Biophilia, flecked effect and marble-look trends were the aesthetic staples of the exhibit. The front of the booth stood out with its marble-look tile entry wall and curved corners made of angled, wood-look tile planks. Inside the space, wood-tone-framed, tile archways took center stage, creating a compelling interior facade.

Argenta (Booth 5135) received the Boutique Design award based on its architectural concept inspired by flagship stores. Designed to exhibit ceramics in a unique and exclusive way, the space generated a retail store-like atmosphere. Judges complimented the material harmony that was achieved through the creative use and combination of ceramics with other materials including leather, textile elements and metal.

The Big and Bold honor was awarded to Tagina (Booth 1046), where large format porcelain slabs were showcased throughout the interior and exterior walls of the exhibition space. Judges were impressed by all the statement pieces that featured a wide range of rich colors, veining patterns, shade intensities, thicknesses, and sizes.

FloridaTile (Booth 3741) earned the On Trend award for incorporating several of the year’s top tile trends throughout its booth design, including flecked effect, large hexes, biophilia, muted tones, and more. The eye-catching space displayed a beautiful array of products in a variety of colors, textures, shapes, sizes, and formats. Hexagon and non-rectangular tile styles took center stage on both the walls and floors throughout the booth.