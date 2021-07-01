LAKE ZURICH, IL -- WarmlyYours, a radiant heating manufacturer specializing in electric floor heating and snow melting, launched a radiant heating installation certification program for professionals, such as flooring installers, electricians, general contractors and paving contractors. Currently, the program is split into two tiers -- one for floor heating and one for snow melting. Each tier consists of different learning modules with corresponding assessments and should take less than seven total hours to complete (the courses do not need to be completed in a single setting). When a user successfully completes a tier they will be entitled to an online certificate, a registered certification number, updates throughout the year about crucial updates to products and training materials, and potential customer referrals in their area of operation.

Julia Billen, owner and president of WarmlyYours, said that the program will ensure that professional WarmlyYours customers will have access to the latest training information and materials while also making sure that homeowner customers can be connected with a professional installer that is familiar with WarmlyYours products.

“I know our professional customers are some of the best installers in the world, but I also know that installing radiant heating is sometimes just a single part of their business,” said Billen. “This certification program makes sure that our customers are up-to-date on the biggest changes to technology and materials and it allows us an opportunity to connect our homeowner customers with people we know are going to install our products correctly.”

According to Billen, WarmlyYours was uniquely positioned to create a certification program of this magnitude due to the core areas of focus for the company: customer service and radiant heating knowledge.

“We’ve spent more than 20 years building our knowledge base by designing hundreds of thousands of radiant heating systems and by maintaining our 24/7 technical support hotline,” said Billen. “Now we’re finally getting a chance to share that knowledge directly with the people that are actually in the field every day.”

Billen said that the program will also be expanded in the future to also cover installing towel warmers and troubleshooting radiant heating systems.