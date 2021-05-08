SAINT PAUL, MN -- Long-time Starnet Vendor Partner H.B. Fuller recently hired Neil Mack, vice president of flooring. Neil will lead all aspects of strategy, business planning, innovation and cross-functional execution. He brings a strong background in sales, business strategy and organizational leadership and is a proven leader in the North American flooring industry.

Most recently, he served as a vice president for Armstrong Flooring. Prior to his seven years at Armstrong, Neil worked in various management positions at Nora Systems and J&J Invision.