ARLINGTON, Va. – Coverings (coverings.com), the largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference in North America, today announced the fourth Coverings Connected. The interactive digital event will take place Feb. 23, 2021, in commemoration of National Tile Day.

Coverings Connected will highlight the beauty, durability, sustainability, and hygienic uses of tile. The day’s programming also will feature the tile trends for 2021 forecasted by industry leaders and Coverings show sponsors, Ceramics of Italy/Confindustria Ceramica, Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association of Spain (ASCER)/Tile of Spain, Tile Council of North America (TCNA), National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA), and Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA).

National Tile Day, marking its fifth year, will be celebrated with brand-new, inspiring imagery of creative tile designs, installations and applications shared across Coverings’ social media channels. Social media fans and followers are invited to take part in the National Tile Day conversation, using the hashtags #NationalTileDay, #Coverings2021 and #WhyTile.

Attendees of the Feb. 23 digital experience will be presented with complimentary industry content, featuring three live educational webinars that offer Continuing Education Units (CEUs), along with robust on-demand content.

Members and enthusiasts of the tile and design industries can continue to celebrate National Tile Day 2021 the following day by tuning into Coverings’ KBtribechat Twitter chat Feb. 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST.

“2021 will be an exciting year of all things tile; a time to gain new design and technical insights, specify tile in dynamic and creative applications, and network with the international tile community,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies LLC, the event management firm for Coverings. “Coverings Connected and National Tile Day are both incredible ways to kick-off a new year filled with tile innovation, brand-new content and learning opportunities designed to keep tile and stone professionals connected and to promote the upcoming Coverings 2021 in-person show.”

The Feb. 23 Coverings Connected session, “Environment, Health, Wellness, and Alleviating Germaphobia—Ceramic Tile and the Future Green of Green Building,” will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST, and will be presented by Bill Griese, LEED AP, director, Standards Development and Sustainability Initiatives, Tile Council of North America, Inc., and Daniel Marvin, senior vice president Operations, Ironrock. The session will cover today’s green building market demands that not only require the use of environmentally sustainable products, but also those that are healthy and hygienic. This discussion will dive into the current and evolving green building landscape and the role of ceramic tile.

“2021 Tile Trends,” will take place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. EST. Moderated by Alena Capra, Coverings 2021 spokesperson and owner of Alena Capra Design, this interactive session will present the latest tile industry styles and insights for 2021. Panelists include Kristin Coleman, senior vice president, Novita; Ryan Fasan, consultant, Tile of Spain; and Roxanne Morris, member and media relations manager, Tile Council of North America, who will speak about new and unique tile trends from Italy, Spain and North America.

The final event of the day will be, “Celebrating Installation Excellence: Case Studies of Three Award-Winning Ceramic Tile Projects,” which will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. EST. Bart Bettiga, executive director of the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA), will moderate a panel discussion to celebrate award-winning tile installation projects. NTCA Five-Star contractor panelists will address the challenges and obstacles to overcome for meeting the specifications provided by, and expectations of, the customer. The technical components of each award-winning installation will be explored, highlighting the skills and craftsmanship required for successful installations.

There will be a complimentary virtual Tile Trivia and Happy Hour following the last session at 3:15 p.m. EST.

Various Coverings Connected sponsorship opportunities are available to companies interested in promoting their businesses and brands through active digital engagement.

Complimentary registration for Coverings 2021, scheduled for July 7-9, 2021, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, is now open.

For more information about Coverings Connected and to register for the February 23 webinar sessions, visit coverings.com.