Dallas, TX – Already an exciting and reliable product line for the A&D community, Daltile has now made life even easier for architects and designers. With just a few keystrokes on a computer or hand-held electronic device, design professionals can now have Daltile product samples overnighted to them at no charge, via the well-respected Material Bank online platform. Samples ordered by midnight ET are delivered in a single box by 10:30 am the next day anywhere in the U.S. — always free for design professionals.

“Daltile is already a go-to brand for the A&D community, because of the beauty of our fashion-based products, the vast breadth and depth of our offering, and our products’ quality, availability, and superior performance,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “Adding the free overnighting of samples to the existing one-stop-shop convenience of the Daltile brand, lets architects and designers more quickly solidify their product choices and also allows their clients to quickly see and touch their product options. In today’s world, almost everything is expected at a quick-turn pace. Daltile’s new Material Bank order option gives architects and designers one more way to stay ahead of their competition and satisfy their customers.”

Material Bank is the world’s largest marketplace in the architecture and design industry, providing the fastest and most powerful way to discover and sample materials. The platform powers complex searches across hundreds of brands in seconds, offering a wide variety of materials and products including textiles, paint, tile, stone, wood, faucets, furniture, lighting, and appliances to name a few. Material Bank’s digital platform also provides a method for creating digital mood boards.

"I am thrilled that Daltile is now available on Material Bank, making it easy for architects and designers to search and sample their ceramic, porcelain, stone, and slab," said Adam Sandow, founder and CEO of Material Bank. "I am particularly impressed with Daltile’s commitment to sustainability, which is a core focus at Material Bank.”