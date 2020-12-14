WASHINGTON – The American Institute of Architects (AIA) inaugurated Peter Exley, FAIA, as its 97th president.

“While I’m not naïve to the challenges our profession, industry, and society have been dealt in the face of the pandemic, I would like my tenure in 2021 to facilitate hope,” said Exley. “Architects have a critical role to play in helping our society create a healthy and prosperous world that promotes racial justice and moves the needle on climate action. I am optimistic about the difference architects can make with our colleagues in the architecture, engineering, and construction industry to address the issues of our time.”

Exley has served AIA in a number of roles, including as the at-large-director on the AIA Board; chair of the AIA’s Public Outreach Committee; 2013 president of AIA Chicago; Illinois regional representative to the Strategic Council; and liaison to the AIA’s Young Architects Forum.

He is the co-founder and director of internationally recognized architecture, design, and consulting firm, Architecture Is Fun, Inc., which is based in Chicago. The practice is centered on elevating the standards of design for learning and play environments for children, families, and communities. It was recognized as the AIA Chicago Firm of the Year in 2017. Dedicated to helping the next generation of architects, Exley has also been an adjunct professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) for more than 25 years.

He earned a Master of Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts in Architectural Studies from Newcastle University.

Complete details on the AIA 2021 Board of Directors is available on AIA.org.