Environmentally sustainable and highly performing, Lapitec's large-scale full body slabs are made from a mixture of minerals with no addition of toxic substances or petroleum derivatives. This 100% natural composition also defines the chromatic range of the material, which doesn’t come in artificial hues, but rather in an exclusive range of colours that goes from white to ivory, beige, brown, grey and black, called “Assoluto” - absolute - in the company catalogue for its deep, rich tone.

New for 2020, Velluto-finish Nero Assoluto in 12 and 20 mm thick slabs has been given an exceptionally delightful texture, through a mechanical process applied to the surface: matt and warm to the touch, it’s perfect for tabletops, accessories, kitchens and bathrooms, or for indoor and outdoor horizontal and vertical coverings and claddings.

The special full body structure of Lapitec slabs ensures that the colour remains perfectly even throughout, even if scratched, drilled or cut.

Lapitec slabs are water-repellent and heat, impact, scratch, stain, mould, solvent and chemical resistant.