MIAMI, FL -- Tile of Spain, the international brand representing over 120 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer's Association (ASCER), recently announced the update of the Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship Collection. The new catalog of Spanish tile now includes 30 ceramic tile companies and over 110 products that are available in the U.S.

The Quick Ship Collection reference guide includes a select group of tile products from Spanish manufacturers that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. for delivery within four to eight weeks. Established in 2013, the collection is updated annually to ensure the most up to date information and on trend selections are available to purchasers.

“As new trends in architecture and design continue to emerge year-to-year, it is exciting to see how Spanish tile manufacturers evolve their production and design processes to adapt to the ever-changing styles,” said Rocamador Rubio, director for Tile of Spain. “We are thrilled to expand the Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship Collection for the eighth consecutive year and provide a resource for U.S. based architects, designers, installers and homeowners to discover cutting-edge ceramics from Spain.”

New Tile of Spain companies added to the Quick Ship Collection for 2020 include Alaplana, Cristacer, Living Ceramics and Onix Mosaico. These new collections, along with updates from additional ceramic tile companies, are available online at http://tileofspainusa.com/quickship/. The Quick Ship Collection’s interactive catalog makes it easy to search for Spanish tile. Users can search by product category or by company name. Each entry includes the series name, a color image, detailed description of each design, sizes available and the U.S. contact information for purchasing.

Tile of Spain companies in the Quick Ship Collection include:

Adex USA

Alaplana

Aparici

Arcana Ceramica

Argenta Ceramica

Azteca

Azulev

Bestile

Ceramica Elias

Ceramica Saloni

Cristacer

Dune Ceramica

El Barco. S.L.

Equipe Ceramicas

Gayafores

Grespania

Grupo Greco Gres

Harmony

Inalco

LaPlatera

Land Porcelanico

Living Ceramics

Museum

Onix Mosaico

Peronda Group

Porcelanicos HDC

Realonda

Roca

Small Size

Undefasa

To view the Quick Ship Collection, visit http://www.tileofspainusa.com/quickship.