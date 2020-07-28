July 27, 2020, Bethany, Conn. -- LATICRETE, a leading manufacturer of globally-proven construction solutions for the building industry, has promoted Eric Pucilowski, Robert Smith and Brett Spencer to Regional Vice President of Sales, allowing each to serve their respective region with greater authority and deliver tailored customer service to their clients. Pucilowski will oversee the sales division for the North-Eastern Region and Canada, Smith will operate in the South-Eastern Region and Spencer will be responsible for the areas of the Western Region.

“During this time of economic uncertainty, we rely on influential leaders who can provide clear direction for the organization. Rob, Eric and Brett consistently set an example of leadership, unity and sales performance,” said Ron Nash, LATICRETE Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “This promotion allows us to be more agile and speed up decision making, fulfilling a crucial stepping stone in the organization as LATICRETE continues to grow in scope and size. Having solid regional leadership allows LATICRETE to provide even more care and attention to detail for our customers in all corners of North America that we serve.”

Pucilowski’s promotion follows 16 years of experience within LATICRETE. Prior to this new role, he served as Director of the Specialty Products Division and previously served as Assistant Director of Sales, Regional Sales Manager and Technical Sales Representative. Pucilowski graduated Summa Cum Laude from Wilkes University, where he earned a bachelor of business administration in marketing. Smith has worked at LATICRETE for 12 years, most recently in the position of Director of Sales and prior to that as Assistant Director and Regional Sales Manager. He has a bachelor of science degree from Western Carolina University. Spencer has worked at LATICRETE for eight years, previously serving as Director of Sales for the western states following the roles of Regional Sales Manager and Sales Consultant. He has a business management degree from Biola University.