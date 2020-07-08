Bostik’s Blockade Sanitizes from the Ground Up

WAUWATOSA, WI -- Bostik, Inc., a world leader in specialty adhesives and installation systems for building construction, is very much aware that microbial growth on the surface of grout or below any floor-line can not only reduce aesthetics, it also can shorten the lifespan of any floor covering. Additionally, it’s a fact that with sustained, elevated building moisture conditions, bacterial and fungal growth occurs.

Bostik’s Blockade™ offers antimicrobial protection by blocking the growth of bacteria, mold or mildew. “From a building owner’s standpoint, nobody wants intrusion from bacterial growth to take place,” said Jake Stadler, Bostik’s market manager of hardwood and resilient installation systems. “That’s why Blockade™ is included in the formulations of so many Bostik installation full system products.”

Blockade™ is now a major component of Bostik industry leading hardwood adhesives, moisture vapor barrier coatings, grouts, resilient adhesives, surface preparation and waterproofing systems. “Especially now, people are more than ever focused regarding the cleanliness of their surroundings,” Stadler added. “Whether a flooring installation is residential or commercial, minimizing bacterial and fungal growth from ground up has become a necessity.”

In addition to the residential kitchen and bath wet areas, there are myriad areas within the commercial construction sector where moisture conditions lead to increased bacterial contaminates. Bostik’s Blockade™ not only offers architects, general contractors and building owners protection from these possible conditions, it also offers them peace of mind.