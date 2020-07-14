CEU Units by Laticrete on Landmark Academy

Do not miss the opportunity to learn more about surface preparation, installation of porcelain veneers and much more, thanks to the online AIA courses provided by Laticrete on Landmark Academy.

Check out our schedule and register now to attend!

CERAMIC TILE AND STONE TROUBLESHOOTING

Thursday, July 9th | 10:30am (Central Time) | 1 LU

This generic educational seminar will provide an overview of the most common tile and stone installation problems. This presentation provides information on the causes, corrections, and prevention of ceramic tile and stone installation failures. Byconsidering the problems that may occur, architects and specifiers will be in a better position to correctly specify an installation so that problems can be avoided in the future.

REGISTER TO ATTEND

TCNA HANDBOOK UPDATES

FOR ARCHITECTS

Thursday, July 16th | 10:30am (Central Time) | 1 LU

Every few years, the TCNA revises the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic Tile Installations; These changes can affect how Design Professionals select tile and stone installation methods for specific applications. This practical CEU points out the important changes to the handbook and is designed to assist Design Professionals to properly use the Handbook and how to properly specify tile, glass and stone installations.

REGISTER TO ATTEND

DIRECT ADHERED FACADE

SYSTEMS

Thursday July 30th | 10:30am (Central Time) | 1 LU

This educational seminar is prepared to teach problem prevention by giving the design practitioner and / or construction manager the practical information necessary to properly specify the correct tile for a specific situation and the job appropriate installation technique. Working knowledge of how tile is installed is just as important as the tile itself.

REGISTER TO ATTEND

ENHANCED PERFORMANCE INSTALLATION SYSTEMS FOR THIN ADHERED MASONRY VENEER

Tuesday, August 4th | 10:30am (Central Time) | 1 LU

This CEU will focus on new installation methods, substrates and waterproofing options for the “thin is in” Adhered Masonry Veneer exterior façade finishes. Standards development and code compliance will be discussed. Legislation for improved energy efficiency and the effects on core and shell design will be presented.

REGISTER TO ATTEND

TILE AND STONE INSTALL MATERIALS AND METHODS

Tuesday, August 11th | 10:30am (Central Time) | 1 LU

This educational seminar is prepared to teach problem prevention by giving the design practitioner and / or construction manager the practical information necessary to properly specify the correct tile for a specific situation and the job appropriate installation technique. Working knowledge of how tile is installed is just as important as the tile itself.

REGISTER TO ATTEND

If you are interested in other dates or other courses, please click here to see the full schedule of all the Live AIA and IDCEC Courses and Live Digital Events.

*All course times above are in Central Standard Time.