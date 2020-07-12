Living between the mountains and the sea

G House is a residential project designed in Karaburun, Turkey, where one side is symbolically leaning against the mountains and one side is facing the sea. The project, whose external contour was determined by the location, size and zoning status of the land, was re-designed by Project Design Group (PDG) Architects of Istanbul, Turkey, based on these details.

The heart of the design is centered between two outer walls, which were formed with local Karaburun stone. Using a stone from the region strengthened the relationship between the context of the structure and the surrounding land.

On the side of the house which orients towards the sea, the stone walls become more transparent with large windows and outdoor terraces – allowing occupants to take in the views and enjoy the outdoors. On the other side of the residence, the stone exterior is solid, offering privacy and grounding the residence to the property. Solid wooden structures are integrated into the stone architecture – providing a context between building materials. The wooden structure wraps the roof -- enabling the increase of the floor height in the spaces located on the upper levels of the building and creating outdoor areas that can be enjoyed.

The three-story home consists of a mezzanine floor with a library, reading area and Jacuzzi; a first floor with bedrooms; and the ground floor with a living room, open kitchen and additional bedroom. Additionally, the basement includes a sauna, a cinema room and additional living areas.

The interior has a clean crisp modern look, with skylights allowing natural light to stream through and white walls providing brightness. Grounding the interior design is a dark-colored stone floor featuring a smooth finish that flows throughout the interior living spaces. A palette mixing the rough-cut local stone on the exterior with contemporary architectural elements provides the house with a unique inviting aesthetic for the homeowners to enjoy.