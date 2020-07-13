Stone of the Month: JMS Jura Grey Upper Layer Limestone
This Stone of the Month is supplied by JMS Jura Marble Suppliers. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project. To submit your own Stone of the Month, send a high-resolution digital image, along with the relevant technical data, to richinellij@bnpmedia.com.
|Country of Origin
|Germany
|Absorption ASTM
|0.67%
|Density
|164.0 lbs./ft3
|Modulus of Rupture
|2,689 psi
|Compressive Strength
|33,280 psi