Stone of the Month: JMS Jura Grey Upper Layer Limestone

JMS Jura Grey Upper Layer Limestone
July 13, 2020
This Stone of the Month is supplied by JMS Jura Marble Suppliers. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project. To submit your own Stone of the Month, send a high-resolution digital image, along with the relevant technical data, to richinellij@bnpmedia.com

www.juramarble.com

Country of Origin Germany
Absorption ASTM 0.67%
Density 164.0 lbs./ft3
Modulus of Rupture 2,689 psi
Compressive Strength 33,280 psi
