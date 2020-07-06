Atlas Concorde | Enthusiastic about the future.

With this video we want to share the spirit that guided us through these trying times.

Strength, perseverance, sacrifice, teamwork, trust: this is how we stayed in touch with the people who are an integral part of Atlas Concorde. First our employees, whose health has been our primary focus as we revolutionize company procedures to bring them into compliance with the latest regulations. Then our suppliers, which we have safeguarded by continuing to invest and by meeting our commitments. And most of all the distributors, designers, and end customers all over the world who we stood by throughout, designing new, excellent products and maintaining our usual high level of service. And we certainly didn't forget our local region and community, supporting local health facilities as they worked to save lives. Because it's thanks to all of them and all of you that we're ready to face the challenges of the future with enthusiasm, just like we've always done.