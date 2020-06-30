Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair – 1-Week Review

Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair was successfully launched on June 6. It is a B2B-oriented online platform enabling product showcase, business negotiation and information exchange. Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair gathers over 2,000 exhibitors from 57 countries and regions in 8 exhibition areas, providing global buyers with a vast range of products from natural stone, artificial stone to machinery and tools.

During the first week (June 6-12), the total page view of the Cloud platform reached 193,666. Professional buyers from 112 countries and regions attended the Cloud Fair. Excluding China, the number of visitors from India, Turkey and USA ranked top 3, followed by Italy, Portugal, Egypt, Brazil, Pakistan and Singapore. In China, provinces like Fujian, Guangdong and Jiangsu were top 3 with a large number of buyers visited the platform.

In terms of access method, 46.56% of trade visitors directly entered the Cloud platform via website address on PC and mobile, while 36.17% found the platform through search engines.

On June 6, the first webinar regarding stone product design was streamed live over the Internet and was viewed 6,346 times. The chief curator, ZHU Xiaojie and the art consultant, WANG Xiangrong of Stone Infinite – Product Design Show are invited to the live webinar to share their ideas with the audience. During the year-round operation of Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair, more periodical webinars about hot topics will be held.

In just one week since the launch of Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair, we are delighted to see that it has played a positive role in facilitating matchmaking and cooperation under such special circumstance. It provides a high-quality online platform for global buyers to search for ideal products without travelling far. It is a challenging attempt for Xiamen Stone Fair to be operated online, and is also a first try of integrating the offline and online format. Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair will sure to be a complementary counterpart for the physical trade fair and better serve the industry.