Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair is coming!

Website: cloud.stonefair.org.cn

Opening Time: 00:00 (Beijing Time), June 6 (Sat.)

The highly expected online platform – Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair will be launched on June 6, 2020. It is FREE with uninterrupted service throughout the year. The Cloud platform enables product showcase, business negotiation and information exchange. Periodical webinars about hot topics will be held on Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair as well. The first webinar regarding stone product design will be live streaming in the afternoon of June 6.

Already pre-registered?

Visitors who have already pre-registered before are able to access Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair on June 6 with the same username and password. But please remember to activate your account first.

Have no account?

If you are interested in exploring a new format of trade fair yet without an account, please register as a trade visitor first and enjoy the Cloud Fair anytime and anywhere.

Looking forward to meeting you at “Cloud” and hope to see you soon at the physical fair, the 20th China Xiamen International Stone Fair.