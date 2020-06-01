The Granite & Marble Depot Calls For Local Chicagoland Communities to Nominate Front Line Responders

The Granite & Marble Depot of Aurora is giving back to the community. They are calling for residents of the Aurora, Naperville and nearby areas to nominate a nurse, a first responder, a grocery store worker, or that person; that hero, you know who works on the front lines. Nominations are open from now to June 15.

On June 15, five outstanding nominees will be selected for new countertops.

*Some restrictions may apply.

The Granite and Marble Depot would also like to thank their partners on this initiative:

MSI, Dekton by Cosentino, Viatera USA, Cambria, Caesarstone US

ABOUT:

The Granite & Marble Depot asks nominators to tell them about their nominee and how they've inspired people during these unique times. The business will install new countertops for five (5) of these well-deserving nominees. The business is grateful for the community’s support over the last 15 years and humbled to be in a position to give back.

WHEN:

Nominations open May 19 to June 15.

To Nominate:

http://mygranite.com/Contact/Nominate-A-Local-Hero

About The Granite & Marble Depot:

Communities near and far leverage The Granite & Marble Depot in Aurora to assist with refreshing the look and feel of their in/outdoor kitchens, baths, fireplaces, offices and more.

With fluency in projects ranging from small vanities to multi-unit apartment complexes, the professional and dedicated staff assists their clients starting from idea, design and selection all the way to their functional and pleasing completed project.

The Granite & Marble Depot in Aurora continues their devotion to confidently providing exceptional service and breathtaking outcomes.

For more information, visit http://mygranite.com/GivingBack