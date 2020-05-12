Actress Rebel Wilson surprises close friend with outdoor oasis featuring Neolith Sintered Stone

Neolith, the pioneering brand of Sintered Stone, was featured this week in the final episode of ‘Celebrity IOU’ Season 1 featuring the Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, and Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson.

In this episode, Wilson, who hails from Sydney, Australia, surprised her hairdresser and “first American friend” Nicole with a beautiful outdoor oasis featuring a spa pool and sitting area in her LA home. Nicole and her husband Josh spent all their savings to buy the house, so Wilson stepped in to help spruce up their new space.

Neolith’s Basalt Grey was specified for the pool steps, combining an urban feel to reflect the bustling Californian city with a natural stone aesthetic, reminiscent of a zen garden.

Commenting on the brand being selected for the episode, Mar Esteve Cortes, Chief Marketing Officer at Neolith, said, “The final result of this home makeover shows Neolith’s versatility as a material for both indoor and outdoor applications by demonstrating its waterproof quality. By adding our anti-slip treatment, Neolith can be slip resistant as well. It’s the perfect choice for a relaxing pool area.

“In these unprecedented times, the first season of ‘Celebrity IOU’ has truly highlighted the importance of taking care of your loved ones. We are honored to have been featured on the show once again and to have been a part of such a stunning project.”

Neolith was featured in three other episodes of the six-episode season, having been specified for projects in both the US and Canada led by actresses Melissa McCarthy and Viola Davis, and singer, songwriter and record producer Michael Bublé.

All Neolith material used in the Rebel Wilson episode was provided in collaboration with Neolith’s distributing partner Ollin Stone in Anaheim, California.

For more information on Neolith and ‘Celebrity IOU’, click here or visit www.neolith.com.

For the resource guide on where to purchase the Neolith material featured in this episode, visit www.thescottbrothers.com.

To watch episodes of ‘Celebrity IOU’, visit www.hgtv.com.