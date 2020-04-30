Italian Tile Manufacturers Resume Production, Following Strict Safety Regulations

After resuming the shipment of finished products on April 3, Italian ceramic companies are now restarting production activities. This is an important step that allows companies to return to full-scale operation and recall employees, logistics operators and transporters while complying with applicable regulations.

Highly stringent and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of employees are set out in the Memorandum of Understanding of 24 April, signed by the government, Confindustria and the trade unions, and that of 10 April, signed by Confindustria Ceramica and the trade unions. Measures include circulating information as required by law; distributing personal protective equipment; more frequent sanitisation of workspaces; organising workstations and eating areas in such a way as to maintain safety distances; and making it easier for office staff to work from home.

To protect drivers and shipping personnel, ceramic companies have adopted containment measures such as new entry, transit and exit procedures and the use of dedicated routes and pre-established timescales to ensure that people maintain a safe distance at all times.

This review of all internal company procedures aims to guarantee the safety of employees while continuing to deliver the high-quality products and services expected from the Italian ceramic industry, a sector renowned the world over for its innovation, technology, design, healthiness and sustainability.