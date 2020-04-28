Coverings 2020 Product Gallery

Due to the unfortunate circumstances of the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, Coverings 2020 was not able to be held in New Orleans, LA, this spring. Despite the situation, Stone World still wanted to share with our readers what some of the industry’s leading manufacturers would have displayed this year. The following is a sampling of the latest product introductions.

Alpha Professional Tools

Introducing the Alpha PSC-600, which is a newly developed high-performance wet pneumatic stone cutter that will set a new “normal” in stone fabrication shops. It is a high-performance, pneumatic cutting tool with a central water-feed system that delivers ample water regardless of position. Additionally, the Alpha PSC-600 features:

No-Load 8,500 RPMs

Newly developed motor produces more power

Lightweight and ergonomically designed for better maneuverability

Spring return throttle to avoid accidental start

Silicon gear head cover provides cushion and keeps hands warm

Enhanced spindle shaft for easy tool removal

Works great as a grinder also

15-foot all-weather hoses with flexibility down To -40°F or +140°F

www.alpha-tools.com

Antolini Luigi & C.

Antolini is the curator of Mother Nature's most desired and recognizable masterpieces. With worldwide exclusivity over the most astonishing materials and sole access to the quarries, Antolini is able to offer Mother Nature’s finest creations, in multiple finishes, bringing her finest creations to light. The elegant patterns and warm colors of Dover White light up every room, making it perfect for all indoor applications. The combination of liquid shapes that create vibrant and different designs in each slab gives Dover White the most outstanding peculiarity. This marble is undoubtedly one of the finest and most elegant exclusive marbles by Antolini.

www.antolini.com

Braxton Bragg

Viper T-Seg Granite and ES core bits from Braxton Bragg have been specifically designed to cut through granite and engineered stone with ease.

www.braxton-bragg.com

Breton USA

The Genya 600 is the perfect entry-level bridge saw for fabrication shops looking to transition into CNC equipment and digital fabrication. The Genya is an ultra-compact gantry-style machine that is easily installed without foundations. It comes available with advanced features like vein-matching software, rocket tool, enabling shops to mill sinks 75% faster, suction cup system for slab optimization and automated labeling. This is the ultimate 5-axis cutting and milling center with rotating head and vacuum system, perfect for your first step towards automation. Breton engineering is within reach for your shop, at any size.

www.bretonusa.com

BVC Group, Inc.

BVC Group, Inc. introduces a new smaller vacuum cup for sink rail fabrication. The all new SS40300 is not just for support. This BVC product comes with the legendary holding power of Better Vacuum Cups and is great for small vanities. Sizing is 40 x 300 x 105mm. Decrease spoil, along with set up times, while your feed speeds are increased, will guarantee more production out of your CNC.

www.BVCGroupinc.com

Custom Building Products

Custom Building Products recently found a way to make the most popular grout in North America, Polyblend, even better. Polyblend Plus has brighter enhanced color and is more efflorescence resistant than its predecessor without compromising the durability professionals expect from the proven Polyblend product. Available in sanded and non-sanded versions, Polyblend Plus accommodates joints up to 1/­8 inch (3mm) and meets ANSI A118.7.

www.custombuildingproducts.com

Ferrari & Cigarini

MFL004 Stradora from Ferrari & Cigarini, is a fully automatic CNC bridge saw that works with programs to cut slabs, make holes for sinks, make 45-degree cuts and has a head rotation of 360 degrees, all according to the drawings that you prepare or using a list of more than 200 possibilities already installed in our software. The machine is built for quartz and ceramic slabs because the structure is lowered, the blades have a diameter from 300 to 400 mm, optimized rpm, and the table is a double layer (wood and rubber) to reduce vibration and increase stability and grip. In its available configurations, MFL004 Stradora can perform:

Straight cuts for shop fitting and stairways.

Tilted and curved cuts.

Cut out and nesting with disc and core drill / incremental finger bit

Milling

www.ferrariecigarini.com

Groves

The TR6K from Groves has a durable nylon braided jacket base and non-marking, non-petroleum-based rubber on the upright and tie-down bars to give you extra protection. The two-tiered backsplash caddie allows for extra storage within the heavy-duty A-Frame rack. This can be rested on top of the optional six-wheeled cart for easy mobility. Full-length forklift pockets allow you to easily detach the rack from the cart so you can load it onto your truck and transport to the jobsite. The TR6K has a large weight capacity of 6,000 pounds, making it great for handling full jobs.

www.grovesglassandstone.com

JMS

JMS Jura limestone is perfect for every exterior facade and interior application. Even in freeze-thaw climate, you can count on this high-density limestone. We offer various color selections, from light beige to gray. Pictured is our Jura Gold limestone, honed finish -- the perfect choice for exterior cladding. This stone is quarried, fabricated and therefore “made in Germany.”

www.juramarble.com

Laticrete

Laticrete Select-Bond™ tile and stone adhesive system is an industry-first adhesive system that can reduce a distributor’s adhesives inventory by 65% and help ensure an installer always has the right adhesive for the job. The polymer modified adhesive can be used for both thin bed and large heavy tile applications. To increase the versatility and enhance the performance of Laticrete Select-Bond, users can add one of these optional adhesive system kits: non-sag, rapid curing or high performance to meet ANSI A118.15 requirements. The product meets both ANSI A118.4 and A118.11 and is available in 25-pound bags in both gray and white.

www.laticrete.com

MAPEI

Mapei is partnering with nVent Nuheat to bring Mapeheat with “Technology from nVent Nuheat” floor-heating products to the North American flooring market. The Mapeheat family of products includes:

Mapeheat Mat: Pre-wired, floor-heating fabric designed for easy installation, guaranteeing even heat distribution

Mapeheat Membrane: Lightweight uncoupling, crack-isolation and waterproofing membrane

Mapeheat Mesh: Self-adhering, pre-wired, floor-heating mesh

Mapeheat Cable: Available in 120 V and 240 V

Mapeheat thermostats: Available in three formats: Mapeheat Thermo Connect: programmable, WiFi-enabled thermostat that works with such home assistants; Mapeheat Thermo Touch: seven-day programmable thermostat; and Mapeheat Thermo Basic: non-programmable thermostat

Mapeheat Fault Sensor (monitors wiring during the system’s installation) and

Mapeheat Cable Guides (secures Mapeheat Cable into Mapeheat Membrane)

www.mapei.com

Marmoelettromeccanica

EHS grinding wheels: the symbol of Marmoelettromeccanica’s innovative products. Thanks to the exclusive alloy of the tools, their feed rates can reach up to 400 inch/min. Nevertheless, the tools have the highest lifespan among all grinding wheels. For further information, please contact us. Distributed exclusively by Aramsco in the USA.

www.mediterranea-usa.com

Miracle Sealants

It’s a revolution in tile and spacing systems -- a complete tile spacing and leveling system in one. The quickest way to space and level with a zero tile lippage promise. All-in-one Levolution starter kit from Miracle Sealants, includes everything needed to achieve a lippage-free professional wall or flooring tile installation -- caps, spacers and Evolver Tool. Eliminates any guesswork with customizable 3-in-1 spacer profile -- the cross spacer can modified to T or flat profile. Works with all tile sizes (up to 1/2-inch thick) and patterns. Available in 1/16- and 1/8-inch kits.

www.rustoleum.com

MSI

Introducing one of MSI’s newest quartz colors, Calacatta Monaco™. This premium natural quartz is an elegant marble-look that features a warm white background accented by large, thin, gray veining for added interest and allure. The versatile marble-like design with a polished finish will elevate an ultra-modern design or be the highlight in a traditional interior. In addition to countertops, it can also be installed for flooring and wall applications in residential and commercial spaces. The low-maintenance engineered material is nonporous and stain-resistant, so it can stand up to busy households and high-traffic areas.

www.msisurfaces.com

Park Industries

Park Industries has announced the release of a new series of its long-time CNC router product line -- the Titan®. The Titan 3000 series, consisting of two new models – the Titan 3700 and Titan 3800 – is available to the market as of April 1, 2020.

Park Industries highlights faster processing, maintenance automation, more protection for key components and operator-friendly upgrades as some of the key improvements with their new series. The Titan, first introduced to the stone industry in 2007, has been the leader of CNC routers in North America with over 700 machines currently in production.

www.parkindustries.com/titan

Prodim

It is a proven fact that on-site measuring with the Proliner gets the most accurate digital templates in the fastest and easiest way. Prodim Factory software maintains the high-quality and ease-of-use while preparing the digital templates at the factory for production. The latest improvements enable stone templators and fabricators to design their projects while making use of views in 2D and 3D. The software will help prevent mistakes beforehand by alerting the operator when problems occur, like the collision of solids. That is how you can eliminate all uncertainty before installment. Ask for a free web demo to see for yourself.

www.prodim-systems.com

Quantra

Venezian Infinito - A new terrazzo design by Quantra. Inspired by the Venetian culture and heritage of terrazzos, Quantra re-introduces history mixed with functionality -- creating a Terrazzo quartz surface. Natural grains of various tones and sizes come together bringing an appealing flavor as a White quartz and adding a touch of royalty and contemporary look to your bespoke kitchen.

Quantra, a globally recognized quartz brand from Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL-India), uses Breton technology and is a private label manufacturer for many large quartz surfaces brands of the U.S. and UK.

www.quantra.in

Tenax

Introducing new Tenax Quartz Extraclean Pro solvent-based cleaner for hard surfaces. Remove those vacuum rings from your quartz slabs with Extraclean Pro. This solvent-based cleaner is designed for removing greasy suction cup rings from quartz slabs. Extraclean Pro penetrates the pores of the material to remove grease and stains that can make their way into the quartz. These rings can be difficult to remove without a product designed specifically for the purpose of eliminating these kinds of discolorations. Cleans scuffmarks, permanent marker and difficult stains on quartz surfaces. Available in 250 ml and one quart.

www.tenax4you.com