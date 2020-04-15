Weaton Capital produces face shields to aid medical workers

Weaton’s team received engineering specifications for these face shields from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, as well as from Johns Hopkins University. To adapt his company’s machines to make the equipment, Weaton stated it only required moderate modifications. Additionally, Weaton said his company has brought in both workers and volunteers to help assemble the face shields.

“We’re conscious about social distancing,” Weaton said. “We take the safety of our people very seriously. This has been a great project; it feels good to give back. Enthusiasm is high. Our main hurdle is the lack of plastic, which seems to be sold out everywhere.”

Weaton is also making these face shields at his own cost. “We’ve had good conversations with the state and with hospitals. If this becomes an ongoing need, we’ll revisit that in the future as a commercial product, but our mission is not to profit off this. We’re just trying to get this equipment into the field.”