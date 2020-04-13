Impacta by Sound Seal Launches Cerazorb Low Density and High Density

AGAWAM, MA -- Sound Seal, a leading manufacturer of noise control products serving the industrial, architectural, commercial and construction industries, recently announced the introduction of Cerazorb Low Density (LD) and Cerazorb High Density (HD) acoustical underlayments.

Cerazorb LD is designed specifically for installation beneath engineered hardwood and stiff-core LVT/LVP Applications.

Cerazorb HD is designed for tile and stone applications. Both the LD and HD variations are made out of hemi-crystalline thermoplastic that will not rot, swell or absorb water and are antimicrobial.

“We are pleased to offer two specific variations of Cerazorb,” said David Ingersoll, national sales manager for Sound Seal. “Unlike our competitors, our underlayments are uniquely designed and developed to be compatible with specific top floors and applications. This ensures that we are providing solutions that will result in optimal performance.”