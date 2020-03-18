Coverings 2020 Cancelled

Dear Valued Coverings Community:

Coverings has been monitoring the domestic and global developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic for several weeks.

The health and safety of our exhibitors and attendees are very important to Coverings. Given the public health emergency we are currently facing, we believe the only prudent action at this time is for Coverings to cancel for 2020.

As you can imagine, this was a very difficult decision. Coverings has been providing connections, education, and a global marketplace for the tile and stone industry for more than 30 years. However, with the limitations to travel, the recommendations regarding mass gatherings, and our concern for the health and safety of the Coverings community, we have decided cancelling is our only course of action.

We ask for your patience and understanding during this time of uncertainty, as there are many complexities involved in this decision which we are working to resolve.

Coverings is, as always, committed to the education and promotion of the tile and stone industry. Although the public health concerns caused by this pandemic have impacted Coverings 2020, we look forward to engaging with the Coverings community moving forward to ensure a robust industry and show for 2021.

Please monitor our website, social media channels, and future press releases as we work toward a successful Coverings in April 2021.

Visit Coverings.com for answers to frequently asked questions.

Thank you and be safe,

Coverings Show Management