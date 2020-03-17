COVID-19 and MAPEI

Deerfield Beach, Florida – We at MAPEI understand the serious nature of COVID-19 and are taking steps to respond to the virus at our various locations around the world, including here in North America. We hope that this crisis is of short duration and realize that in order to ensure that it is, we all need to act with an abundance of precaution. For this reason, we are analyzing our activities on a daily basis in order to limit exposure for our employees, our families, and our communities. Consequently, travel and face-to-face meetings are being reduced and limited. You may notice a slight decrease in the number of visits from your representatives and in MAPEI Technical Institute trainings. We will, however, keep you informed as events progress and as we get back to our full schedule.

We are committed to doing all we can to ensure that business is not interrupted and, while the situation is fluid, we anticipate maintaining our full production schedule in order to meet all our customers’ needs.