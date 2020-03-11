Fila offers new solutions for grout haze

Fila Solutions will showcase its latest cleaning treatment innovations during Coverings 2020, April 20-23, 2020 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Fila presents two Instant Solutions ready to remove fresh grout residue during installation, resulting in a clean surface right after grouting. The installer can choose between two formulas, based on the grout being used to install the tile.

Instant Remover is aimed at fresh cement grout, while Hybrid & Epoxy Pro is conceived for fresh hybrid (urethane and pre-mixed) and epoxy grout. Designed together with tile installers, Instant Remover and Hybrid & Epoxy Pro eliminate grout haze before it even starts, leaving the tile surface completely clean right away – no returning to the construction site for post-installation cleaning! Both Instant Solutions rely on the unique RapidDry Technology, which allows the installer to apply the product on fresh grout without damaging it.

The 24-ounce spray bottle is so user friendly that even do-it-yourselfers can use it. Instant Remover and Hybrid & Epoxy Pro dry quickly, they don’t foam, don’t need rinsing and you don’t need special tools to apply them. “Instant Remover and Hybrid & Epoxy Pro are right in line with Fila’s commitment to professionals. We’re here to provide products that make the installer’s job easier, without having to compromise the impeccable results they guarantee their customers. It goes without saying that the Instant Solutions are also biodegradable, because at Fila, innovation and the environment walk hand in hand,” affirmed Francesco Pettenon, Fila’s CEO.

Use Fila’s Instant Solutions – Instant Remover and Hybrid & Epoxy Pro – on large format tile, porcelain and ceramic tile, glass mosaic and quarry tile. Just install, spray, clean and you’re done!

Meet the Fila experts at Coverings in Booth #4756. In addition to all of the above, Fila Solutions will conduct a “how-to” demonstration on Coverings Live Installation Demonstration Stage, Booth #4856 on Tuesday, April 21st at 12:20pm. Expo attendees can see exactly how to work with these new innovative products and try the tiling revolution for themselves.

For more information, call FILA Chemicals USA Corp at 305-513-0708 or visit http://www.filasolutions.com/usa/.