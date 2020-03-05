Neolith extends its reach in North America with a direct division in Atlanta

Neolith, the world’s pioneering brand of Sintered Stone, announces a major commercial step with the launch of Neolith Atlanta.

The manufacturer’s first dedicated division in the USA demonstrates its commitment to the US market and to the southeast region.

The decision to establish the company’s first direct division is a testament to the increasing popularity of Sintered Stone surfaces across the US. Crucially, it will also support the important work done by Neolith’s loyal and dedicated network of distributors in this territory, allowing for faster delivery times, better technical support, more timely communications and greater flexibility to respond to growing demand.

Stocked with a full range of Neolith colors, patterns, finishes, formats and thicknesses, it will ensure the material is readily available to meet orders quickly.

Neolith Atlanta is the next phase in a strategic investment in the US and Canadian markets. Increased focus in the North American market will be complemented with greater investment in advertising, and more broadly, an enhanced suite of tools and services to be unveiled later in 2020.

Commenting on the decision to establish Neolith Atlanta, Director Mar Esteve Cortes said: “The North American surfacing market is a highly competitive and exciting one. Over the past 10 years, supported by our amazing distributors, we have made significant in-roads to become a challenger brand, establishing a strong presence for Sintered Stone.

“For both interior and exterior applications in residential and commercial projects, we are seeing more architects, specifiers, designers and fabricators turning to Neolith for surface solutions. The most effective way to meet this rapidly increasing demand, while supporting our distributors with their sales, is to ensure a robust supply chain with a plentiful stock of slabs which are instantly accessible.”

The announcement follows the recent news that Neolith has achieved ICC-ES accreditation, which signifies that its patented StrongFix System for ventilated façades complies with the provisions of the 2018, 2015, 2012 and 2009 International Building Codes® (IBC) and International Residential Codes® (IRC). A major achievement, this recognition unlocks its considerable potential for façade projects.

Esteve Cortes commented, “The ICC-ES accreditation opens up many opportunities, particularly for cladding. Neolith Atlanta will ensure we can respond quickly when such orders come in and make the construction process as efficient as possible. We are committed to providing the best value to our clients and this move will help establish us as the surface brand of choice for our North American customers.”

The new Neolith direct division is located at 1325 Oakbrook drive suite C, Norcross GA 30093, open between Monday – Friday (8:00am to 5:00pm). The Atlanta team, headed by Leo Chuahy can be contacted on leo.c@neolith.com or atlanta@neolith.com.

The brand is also exhibiting at Coverings in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 20-23, where it will be showcasing its latest slabs on Booth 6946.

For more information on Neolith’s surfacing solutions, visit: www.neolith.com.