Cosentino Announces Inaugural "Design Alliance" Influencer Program

NEW YORK, NY — Cosentino, the global leader in the distribution and production of innovative surfaces for architecture and design, is delighted to unveil its latest influencer program, the Cosentino Design Alliance. The inaugural class is comprised of seven leading interior designers across North America, with expertise spanning the residential, hospitality and commercial spaces.

The program, which will officially commence at the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, will showcase the designers’ expertise and talent at tentpole industry events and trade shows in 2020 and 2021 where the beauty and durability of Cosentino’s products will come to life through panels, installations, activations, and more.

“Cosentino was among the very first in the industry to launch a design influencer program and we’re delighted to unveil this latest iteration at KBIS 2020,” says Patty Dominguez, VP of A&D Sales for Cosentino North America. “The opportunity to create even deeper partnerships and synergies with these incredibly talented professionals is such an honor, and we so look forward to having them share their expertise with fellow industry professionals and design enthusiasts alike on behalf of the brand.”

The 2020 - 2021 Cosentino Design Alliance includes:

Richard T. Anuszkiewicz | Nashville, Tenn.

With accolades including 2019 Kitchen+Bath Business Person of the Year Praiseworthy Pick, NKBA Insider, 2018 Coverings Emerging Leader, 2017 Modenus Top 10 Design Influencer and alumnus of the inaugural NKBA Top 30 Under 30 program, Richard is a recognized kitchen & bath design authority. He graduated from Virginia Tech’s Residential Design program and has spoken at industry events across North America, including Design Chicago, Wanted Design New York, DDA Toronto, and KBIS, among others. He has also been highlighted in national publications such as Architectural Digest, Traditional Home, House Beautiful, The Washington Post, Business of Home, Robb Report, HGTV Magazine, and more.

Nar Bustamante | Sacramento, Calif.

Nar Bustamante, president and principal designer of Sacramento, Calif.-based Nar Design Group, was born in Mexico City and raised in San Francisco. His extensive travels throughout Europe, North Africa, and North America have played an influential role in his appreciation for art, culture and architecture. These cornerstones, along with his own clients’ artwork, provide the inspiration for his international award-winning and highly publicized designs that exude luxurious modern, eclectic and innovative aesthetics -- never leaving room for predictability.

Young Huh | New York, N.Y.

Young Huh, founder of Young Huh Interior Design, specializes in residential and commercial interiors. After receiving an English degree from Smith College and a law degree from Fordham University, the Detroit native discovered her passion for interior design while pursuing further education and an internship; she went on to found her firm in 2007. Young believes in resetting the design narrative for each project to find the harmony and dynamism through classic and modern design principles, with thoughtful architectural details providing the groundwork for warm and welcoming interiors animated by surface treatments, play of pattern and color and a touch of wanderlust. Industry accolades include the prestigious 2019 ELLE Decor A-List and “Five Interior Designers on the Rise” by VOGUE, among others. Her work can be seen in leading publications such as Architectural Digest, Domino, ELLE Decor, House Beautiful, Interior Design, LUXE Interiors + Design, The New York Times, Real Simple and The Wall Street Journal. Young actively bolsters the local and global design community through speaking engagements and charitable events including, among others, the Kips Bay Decorator Show House and NKBA Board of Directors.

Nina Magon | Houston, Texas

Nina Magon is an international, multi-award-winning interior designer and TV personality renowned for her signature refined modern aesthetic that perfectly balances bold, high design with a luxurious appeal. As Creative Director of Contour Interior Design, Nina seeks first to create a vision and then execute it for each client, designing one-of-a-kind environments tailored to the client’s unique taste, with an emphasis on skillfully executed, flawless detail. Contour is lauded in its industry for its integration of design innovation, construction expertise, and business acumen. Her lavish residential, commercial and hospitality spaces have won national and international acclaim as she has been recognized as one of the top designers and most creative in the world by leading publications, such as Hospitality Design, Interior Design, Architectural Digest, The Wall Street Journal and more.

Jaime Rummerfield | Los Angeles, Calif.

With a Bachelor of Science in Design from Arizona State University’s prestigious College of Architecture, Los Angeles-based Woodson & Rummerfield’s co-founder Jaime Rummerfield has a signature California sensibility rooted in classic design training mixed with a fashion-forward design approach. She is touted as one of the nation’s top young Interior Designers by Traditional Home, Town & Country and House Beautiful magazines. Her creative eye is second to none --focusing on the science behind color, texture, balance, proportion and scale that is applied to creating memorable and pleasing spaces. Much of her passion and inspiration is derived from the theatrics of Hollywood, not just because of Woodson & Rummerfield’s A-list clientele, but even more so the glamour of the silver screen and the romantic bygone eras of film.

Ron Woodson | Los Angeles, Calif.

Growing up with parents in the music industry in Los Angeles, Woodson & Rummerfield’s co-founder Ron Woodson was exposed to the homes of many tastemakers. “One’s home is a refuge from the ordinary. It should be the perfect expression of the lives, aspirations and consciousness of the homeowner. My job is to understand these aspirations and release them into a very special space for the residents,” says Ron. With more than 15 years in the design industry, Ron is ever-exploring new materials, furniture forms, colors and fixtures always with a nod to the past. He attended the UCLA School of Interior Design and was recently named one of the Top 20 Black Designers in America. Ron draws inspiration from his travels, with more than 30 countries to date. His passions span a range of architectural forms – from ultra-modern, Regency style, Spanish, and mid-century architecture. “Most homes have immense potential. My job is to bring the property to its full potential.”

Ashley Rumsey | Toronto, Canada

Ashley Rumsey is a principal at the award-winning interior design firm Mason Studio alongside co-principal Stanley Sun. Ashley first met Stanley as a design student at Ryerson’s School of Interior Design and after working together for several years, learned they shared a common style and vision for the future. In 2011, the duo launched Mason Studio, a firm focused on the integration of art, objects, graphics and technology. Ashley is a specialist in interior design and visual arts and has been trained at leading Canadian and Australian institutions. She previously held a lead design position for Yabu Pushelberg managing large scale projects for international hoteliers. Today, Mason Studio’s projects range from jewel toned boutique bistros to sleek condos and chic retail spaces in Canada and beyond. Mason Studio has received various awards recognizing their outstanding work and have been featured in leading publications such as The New York Times, Metropolis, The Globe and Mail, Azure, Wallpaper, Canadian Interiors and more.