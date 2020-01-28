Capital Machine Technologies Added as the Southern United State OMAX Distributor

KENT, WA – OMAX Corp® is honored to announce that Capital Machine Technologies will be representing OMAX® waterjets in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, and Florida.

Capital Machine Technologies was established in 1984 as a Florida corporation based in Tampa. Providing world-class technologies from industry leaders combined with excellent services has enabled Capital to become the largest Distributor of Metal Fabricating Technology and Robotic Welding Systems in the south.

Capital Machine will sell all four of OMAX product lines: OMAX, MAXIEM®, GlobalMAX and ProtoMAX®. All OMAX-built abrasive waterjets bring advanced material handling technology to the general machine and architectural shop, as well as OEMs for production runs, short-runs and prototyping. OMAX waterjets can machine any material: metals, plastics, glass, ceramics, and composites. OMAX offers a complete line of systems and accessories, including an extra precision line capable of machining within 0.001".

Steve Ulmer, OMAX’s Vice President of Sales, said “Capital adds a solid foundation of machine tool experience. We’re excited to start working with them to provide Southern United States even better support and service.”