Tenax No.9 Ceramic Razor Blades- Pack of 10
Tenax introduces the first ever No.9 Ceramic razor blade.
The Tenax Ceramic razor blades are ideal for quartz stone materials, as well as all other stone.
Benefits:
- No metal marks
- No oil bleeding into glue seams
- No rusting
- Easily cleaned with acetone
- Reuse over and over – LESS WASTE
- Stiff…will not snap during use
- Immune to acids and caustic substances
- Will fit into all no.9 razor blade holders
https://www.tenax4you.com/Tenax-9-Ceramic-Razor-Blades-Box-of-10-p/vz13140.htm