Tenax No.9 Ceramic Razor Blades- Pack of 10

January 16, 2020
KEYWORDS blade / ceramic / razor
No Comments

Tenax introduces the first ever No.9 Ceramic razor blade.

The Tenax Ceramic razor blades are ideal for quartz stone materials, as well as all other stone.

Benefits:

  • No metal marks
  • No oil bleeding into glue seams
  • No rusting
  • Easily cleaned with acetone
  • Reuse over and over – LESS WASTE
  • Stiff…will not snap during use
  • Immune to acids and caustic substances
  • Will fit into all no.9 razor blade holders

https://www.tenax4you.com/Tenax-9-Ceramic-Razor-Blades-Box-of-10-p/vz13140.htm

 

