Inspired Design for Modern Living & Working

Minneapolis, MN -- Room & Board, the modern American-made retailer of furniture and home décor, today announced a collaboration with Cambria, the nation’s leading provider of American-made natural quartz surfaces. The two Minnesota-based brands, both with a reputation for timeless design, American craftsmanship, and a commitment to sustainability, service and innovation, will debut the Pren Collection, a versatile series of tables, desks and storage cabinets, in January 2020.

“We’re thrilled to bring together two iconic Midwestern brands,” said Gene Wilson, Room & Board Director of Vendor Management and Merchandising. “Because of our shared values, this partnership felt like a seamless alignment. Cambria’s signature design capabilities pair perfectly with our modern style and together we’ll raise the bar on livable luxury.”

The initial assortment, suitable for both residential and commercial environments, will consist of: dining/conference tables that can also easily work as desks for the home or office, coffee tables, console tables, and dining and bar cabinets. The expertly crafted series is available with domestically sourced walnut or white oak wood bases and one-centimeter Cambria quartz pieces in three signature designs: Brittanicca, Brittanicca Gold, and Mersey.

Blending form and function, the natural quartz surfaces are finished with modern rounded corners, which mirror the form of each piece and offer a nonabsorbent, scratch and stain resistant, maintenance-free top surface that is backed by the Cambria Full Lifetime Warranty. All Cambria tops are also GREENGUARD GOLD and NSF/ANSI 51-certified, Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPD) v2.1 listed, Living Building Challenge compliant, a Declare program participant, and part of the Mindful MATERIALS product certification library.

“This is a classic pairing of like-minded brands joining together to achieve something beautiful, lasting and highly adaptable,” said Mackenzie Weldon, VP of Corporate Partnerships for Cambria. “We look forward to working with such a reputable and forward-thinking brand to reach new audiences and bring Cambria to the marketplace in a new and innovative way.”

The collection will be available online through Room & Board and Room & Board Business Interiors on January 4, 2020, and available at all 16 Room & Board retail locations in January. Pricing starts at $2,999 for a Pren Coffee Table and goes up to $5,799 for the Pren Storage Cabinet.