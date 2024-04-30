Schluter®-Systems proudly announces their very own, Kali Pharand is a recipient of the 2024 Coverings Rock Stars Award – an Emerging Leaders Program recognizing the best and brightest emerging leaders in the field. Kali is the product standards and sustainability coordinator at Schluter-Systems where she has been part of the team for nine years.

Throughout her tenure, Kali has demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise by managing crucial resources like the DITRA, DITRA-HEAT and Shower System Installation Handbooks and contributing to the development of new product instructions. She also engages in continuous education, earning CEUs in Technical Writing and Sustainable Development for Business.

Beyond Schluter’s internal operations, Kali actively participates in NTCA technical subcommittees, collaborates with industry organizations such as NTCA, TCNA and CTEF, and contributes to sustainability efforts. Her achievements include contributing content to industry publications within the US and Canada, organizing VOC testing, and becoming a Coverings Ambassador for 2024. She will also complete NTCA’s FIRESTARTER/Emerging Leaders program with a graduation ceremony occurring during Coverings.

“We are incredibly proud to have Kali as part of our team,” said Dan Marvin, director of product standards and sustainability at Schluter-Systems. “Her dedication, expertise, and passion exemplify the values we uphold at Schluter. This award is a testament to her outstanding contributions not only to our company, but to the tile and stone industry.”

Schluter extends its heartfelt congratulations to Kali for this well-deserved honor.