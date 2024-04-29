CHICAGO, IL -- The jury for this year’s highly anticipated Best of NeoCon competition has been announced. Handpicked from diverse industries and realms of expertise, the group brings a wealth of experience and insight into the nuances of product design and specification, along with a profound understanding of evolving industry trends. Jurors will evaluate some 300 new product submissions in person at THE MART in Chicago on June 7th and 8th. Winners will be announced on Monday, June 10th, marking an exciting kickoff to the show which will run June 10th to 12th.

This year’s delegation features both new and returning leaders from prestigious firms such as CannonDesign, HOK, Studio GC, Gensler and NELSON, as well as major multinational corporations including Sony Pictures, Walgreens and Nestlé Purina PetCare, to name a few. The full list of jurors can be found on the link below.

“Amidst the ongoing transformations in the workplace, the significance of the tools decision-makers specify—from office furnishings to cutting-edge technology—has never been more pronounced, impacting the end-user experience and shaping the offices of tomorrow,” remarks Eileen McMorrow, Best of NeoCon director. “With a collective specifying scope encompassing millions of square feet across commercial, life science, healthcare, education, government, hospitality and public sectors, this year’s group has unparalleled expertise and will bestow the Best of NeoCon honor upon only the best solutions for the built environment.”

“As a four-time returning juror I am once again looking forward to this incredible opportunity to learn from the designers and development teams,” adds Janeallison Ng, interior designer, Solomon Cordwell Buenz. “Engaging in the deep dialogue that occurs during the judging process has helped me build confidence to more effectively share feedback and advocate for clients’ design needs. Understanding the language of technical specifications and how product development works has also strengthened my ability to present my specification plans to clients.”

In the days leading up to NeoCon, jurors will travel from across the country to convene at THE MART to meticulously assess and, if applicable, test out each and every Best of NeoCon product entry. This immersive approach affords jurors ample time for thoughtful deliberation, while offering exhibitors the opportunity to present their introductions to the jury and address their questions in real time.

“I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to once again participate as a Best of NeoCon juror,” comments Angel Gonzales, resource director, Gensler. “It's inspiring to see how designers are increasingly prioritizing impact-driven solutions, and I look forward to recognizing and celebrating those efforts this year. As we just launched the Gensler Product Sustainability Standards, I'm particularly excited to evaluate entries through a new framework that emphasizes sustainability and responsible design practices.”

The awards program will honor outstanding new products across 55 categories encompassing workplace, healthcare, hospitality and education domains. Honors will be awarded for Gold, Silver, Innovation, Sustainability and the coveted Best of Competition. This year, entrants have the opportunity to opt-in to be considered for the Business Impact Award and pre-vetted by a jury of facility end-users, real estate planners and specifiers, who will consider their contributions based on the degree to which they contribute to business operations and enterprise-oriented built environments across verticals. Finalists will undergo additional evaluation on-site by a panel of business journalists from leading publications including Fast Company, Forbes, Entrepreneur and Bloomberg.

Winners will be unveiled during a live ceremony at THE MART on Monday, June 10th, at 7:30AM, ushering in the 55th edition of NeoCon.

NeoCon exhibitors can submit entries through the Best of NeoCon online portal. Eligible products must have entered the U.S. market since June 2023 and will be on display at NeoCon 2024. Products previously entered in Best of NeoCon 2023 are ineligible. The remaining submission deadlines and entry fees are as follows:

Regular entry by April 30: $900 per entry

Late entry by May 20: $1,000 per entry

Business Impact Opt-In: $100 per entry

More details on the program and entry process can be found at www.neocon.com/awards/best-of-neocon.



