CHICAGO, IL-- NeoCon 2024 opens next month (June 10th to 12th at THE MART in Chicago) and there is no shortage of stimulating activations and events in store for its expected 50,000+ attendees and participants. Current registration numbers have already surpassed pre-pandemic figures, as the buzz continues to build ahead of this year's edition. From the highly anticipated ART on THE MART, to a sensorial exhibition dedicated to the work of emerging designers, to show-wide spotlights on impactful sustainable solutions, the 2024 lineup of events and activations promises to engage and inform. Timely panel discussions, immersive art installations, networking happy hours and awards ceremonies curated by the show and its partners will further add to the NeoCon experience.

“At NeoCon, we are not just celebrating the latest innovations in commercial design, we're also fostering a sense of community and collaboration within the industry through our programming, activations and networking events during the show,” comments Lisa Simonian, vice president of marketing of NeoCon. “NeoCon is about engaging, sharing ideas and collectively shaping the future through meaningful connections and impactful discussions. As we come together once again this June, we look forward to welcoming attendees to an unforgettable three days of inspiration and innovation.”

Experiences & Activations

ART on THE MART will present a new immersive piece commissioned by British-Nigerian multi-disciplinary artist, Yinka Ilori, in partnership with Momentum Textiles + Wallcovering (323). Starting June 6th and running nightly from 9 to 9:30PM, the public art display will transform the south facade of THE MART. Ilori will also deliver NeoCon's Tuesday keynote address, as well as debut a new line of textiles together with Momentum Textiles + Wallcovering. New this year, the “Emerging Design: Sensory Experience Lounge,” curated by Jon Otis, Pratt Institute professor, and principal & creative director of Object Agency (OIA) will highlight the perspectives of student designers, ensuring the future of design is both celebrated and nurtured. Located on the seventh floor Exhibit Hall (7-10078), tours of the installation will be given throughout the show. Elsewhere on the seventh floor, i+s (formerly known as interiors+sources) and its partner media brands will present trends, products, projects and continuing education solutions in their space, as well as offering attendees a chance to win an e-bike (7-1049). The Textile & Coverings Gallery (1054A) will showcase a vibrant selection of some of the hundreds of textiles and wallcoverings launching this year at NeoCon. At the Kinzie/Wells entrance an eye-catching installation from TUUCI (1419), will spotlight the brand’s intricate and vibrant 20’ Ocean Master MEGA MAX Voilare parasol.

Several installations will provoke meaningful discourse around the importance of environmental stewardship, while showcasing ethical and sustainable sourcing and production. Industry leader Mindful MATERIALS’ Impact Area, an immersive space on the first floor in the West Pass Through, will demonstrate how each material used in a project has a ripple effect in our environments. Material Bank will once again have a presence at NeoCon and will feature exciting contests and an opportunity to learn more about the company’s efficient materials sourcing process. On the seventh floor, the Climate Positive Solutions Gallery (7-1074), curated by journalist and CEU content creator Kenn Busch, will guide specifiers through a selection of low-carbon and carbon-negative materials and related technologies that meet the demands of commercial specification. METROPOLIS' Sustainability Lab (1120) will offer an immersive exhibit and hub dedicated to empowering designers to make a positive impact on both people and the planet.

The crowd-favorite River Park, presented by Haworth (312) and located outside on the South Drive of THE MART, will be one of many places attendees can take meetings, gather together and relax. DesignScene by SANDOW (1120) makes its return and will offer attendees a hub to attend educational roundtables, get a sneak peek of Interior Design’s Show Daily being edited in real time, network with the SANDOW Design Group team, and more. Returning again to the first floor is the NeoCon Podcast Studio Powered by SURROUND, SANDOW’s podcast network. Sponsored by SnapCab, the studio will feature a dynamic lineup of podcasts centered around architecture and design and recorded live at the show. Also on the first floor, Haworth Hospitality's inviting biophilic space in the South Lobby—inspired by Patricia Urquiola’s new Six Senses hotel in Rome—will incorporate a wide array of lounge-worthy Haworth products, while the KFI Studios’ (329) Lounge in the East Pass-Through will be designed for quiet moments of downtime or conversations amidst the buzzy atmosphere of the show. On the seventh floor, Armstrong Flooring (7-2086) will host a classroom-inspired café·teria in the Center Pass-Through. On the tenth floor, in its new 10,000-square-foot- showroom, exhibitor INDEAL (1086) is offering the INDEAL Connection Hub, which will include a coffee bar to kick-start each day of NeoCon, as well as space to sit and take meetings. My Resource Library’s showroom (1191) will serve as a destination for manufacturers and trade professionals to connect and share fresh ideas.

Events

The pre-show events will kick off on Saturday, June 8th with “DIFFA Chicago Gala: DIFFA Through the Decades” at THE MART’s River Park. The festive affair will highlight the organization’s progress spanning the past four decades, from the 1980s to today, in commemoration of DIFFA’s historic journey and efforts to combat HIV/AIDS. On the eve of the show, Interior Design's HiP Awards will honor the leaders and products that drive innovation forward in the commercial design industry. After the HIP Awards, guests of IIDA will gather at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago for Revel in Design, an elegant gala celebrating 30 years of design excellence.

The much-anticipated announcement of the winners of the Best of NeoCon competition, now in its 34th year, will once again take place on day one (June 10th) of the show with an awards breakfast recognizing outstanding new products from exhibiting brands across a wide range of categories. The ceremony will be hosted by founder of officeinsight, Bob Beck, as well as other soon-to-be-announced industry leaders. The event will also honor the recipients of the Business Impact awards, which are handpicked by a jury of journalists, and represent outstanding solutions viewed through a business-oriented perspective.

Amidst a jam-packed day full of design exploration, ASID Illinois will host their annual NeoCon Luncheon followed by the unveiling of the 2024 winner of Snapcab’s 'Space To Be You' Pod Reveal event in their installation on the first floor. As day one comes to a close, the festivities will continue into the evening with IIDA's 30th Anniversary Toast on the steps of Marshall’s Landing. Later that night, the not-to-be-missed, annual off-site My Resource Library+NAIRC NeoCon After Hours Party will end day one.

On day two (June 11th) of NeoCon, attendees can look forward to engaging events such as ASID Illinois’ Trivia for students & emerging design professionals and the Toast to Fine Design on floors six and fourteen. That afternoon, all attendees are welcome to attend the official NeoCon Happy Together Hour co-sponsored by INDEAL and officeinsight—and enjoy live music and complimentary cocktails on River Park. Following the event, the Design Museum of Chicago is pleased to host the Designing a Better Chicago After Party at Secrist Beach. The BIFMA Breakfast will take place on the morning of day three (June 12th). BIFMA members and all conference attendees will have the opportunity to network and gain valuable insight into “Trends in Government Workplace Strategy,” which the organization will present.

A full schedule of events is available at https://neocon.com/features/events. Show registration is complimentary for all attendees.