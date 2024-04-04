INGOMAR, PA --The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Duve as its new membership director. In this role, Heather will lead the association in driving membership growth and retention, as well as contribute to the development of events, programs, groups, resources and other initiatives.

Before joining ISFA, Duve served as the membership and development director at the Water Quality Association (WQA), an Illinois-based organization representing the point-of-use, point-of-entry water treatment industry in the United States. During her tenure, she oversaw membership recruitment and retention initiatives, facilitated member support and spearheaded sponsorship recruitment for WQA events.

Before her time at WQA, she held positions in member services for various associations, including the Urgent Care Association of America. Heather earned her degree in journalism from Bowling Green State University, and she maintains a Certified Association Executive designation from the American Society of Association Executives.

“I am thrilled to join the ISFA team,” said Duve. “And I’m looking forward to applying my expertise to drive membership growth and engagement through the strategic development of the value proposition and the creation and expansion of programs and resources that support fabricators and other industry professionals. I continuously seek innovative methods to enhance the member experience, and my dedication to delivering exceptional customer service is unwavering.”

Duve has devoted her efforts to the nonprofit sector throughout her career, specifically focusing on membership in trade associations. With a genuine passion for collaborating with members and association partners, she brings a wealth of experience to her role. Before joining ISFA, Duve significantly enhanced membership value by spearheading educational programs, recognition initiatives and expanded member networking opportunities.

As she embarks on her journey with ISFA, Duve eagerly anticipates connecting with ISFA members and partners, immersing herself in the industry. “This is an exciting field,” she added. “And I’m diving right in —visiting local fabricators, suppliers and manufacturers. The warm welcome and generosity of everyone I’ve met have been truly inspiring. I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for this association and its members.”

“Heather comes to ISFA with the expertise that will drive growth and opportunity for the association and its membership,” said Marissa Bankert, ISFA executive director. “Her passion for association management and member services is a perfect fit for the organization, and we are excited to see how she can help us expand membership and increase engagement.