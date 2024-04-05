The Gamma collection from Daltile is the richness of natural stone in an array of unexpected shapes and sizes. Drastic veining on top of exotic colors creates a magnetic pull to your space. Design a floor-to-ceiling statement with the eight mosaic options or book match the extra-large 24-x 48-inch format for a seamless design.

“Our new Daltile products exemplify many of the most popular interior design trends,” said Laura Grill, director of product design, Dal-Tile LLC. In addition to exceptional visuals, many of these new Daltile products also feature sophisticated texture as well as value added features like 50% greater slip resistance than traditional tile and 24/7 protection against bacteria on the tile surface. Combining our cutting-edge technological advances in tile production with our fashion-based mindset, Daltile’s newest products provide a myriad of highly sophisticated designs, colors, textures and sizes to help bring residential and commercial design visions to life.”

Learn more at https://www.daltile.com/products/natural-stone/gamma.