Effortlessly transport entire jobs to the worksite with Groves Heavy-Duty TR6K Transport Rack. This versatile workhorse can support up to 6,000 lbs. (3,000 lbs. per side) and is fork-liftable. It also includes a built-in splash caddie inside the A-Frame for added storage and convenience. Rubber-covered uprights and locking hold-down bars ensure even and secure slab contact, while base supports are equipped with rubber pads featuring a thick, braided nylon jacket for additional protection. The optional cart requires no fasteners; simply set the A-Frame on self-centering, angled flanges and move with ease.