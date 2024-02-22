MADRID, SPAIN -- Neolith, a global leader in sintered stone, announced that Daniel Sánchez was recently appointed CEO of Neolith North America and LATAM. A Neolith veteran of 15 years, Sánchez previously served as chief commercial executive and vice president for Neolith in Europe. He recently relocated to Miami, FL, just miles away from Neolith’s Pembroke Pines Distribution Center.

“Daniel has been a valued member of the Neolith team for many years,” said Jesús Ayarza, CEO of Neolith Group. “His experience and leadership have been an integral part of Neolith’s success around the world and in the U.S. We are confident that his leadership will enable the company to continue our expansion in the American regions and globally.”

Before joining Neolith in 2009, Sánchez’s professional experience centered around the construction sector, where he specialized in natural stone. Previously, he managed his own trading company, which specialized in managing granite quarries around the world. Additionally, he served as export & domestic area sales director at a natural stone company.

Neolith, a pioneer in the sintered stone category, has consolidated a solid network of distribution partners worldwide and owns distribution centers that have been key to the rapid growth of the company. Sánchez’s leadership has been of instrumental in defining and driving Neolith’s global footprint and route-to-market approach. Coupled with the company’s huge investment in research and development, Neolith is a leader in the sector, operating in more than 100 countries worldwide.

“Our main mission has always been to satisfy the needs of all types of markets and professionals and do so in an entrepreneurial and innovative way,” said Sánchez. “Our constant contact and feedback from the different stakeholders that interact with Neolith daily has been crucial to anticipate trends and rapidly adapt our product to the A&D community needs, and that is why we keep on being at the forefront of design and positioned as the most complete architectural surface solution for both residential and commercial applications.”

The appointment of Sánchez as the new CEO of Neolith North America and LATAM confirms Neolith’s emphasis on continually boosting international growth, specifically in strategic markets like North America or LATAM, where Neolith already provides regional coverage through three distribution centers in the U.S. and is working with many distributors and partners from Canada to the south of Chile and Argentina.