VALENCIA, SPAIN – Cevisama, the international trade exhibition for the ceramics industry, announced visitor registration shows an increase of 23% for its 40th anniversary edition. The event is scheduled from February 26 to March 1, 2024 in Valencia, Spain.

According to show management, the buyers’ campaign is proving to be a huge success with a total of 800 confirmed guests, mainly from Europe, North America and the Middle East.

A breakdown of foreign visitors shows that 41% of guests are from the European Union; 16% from the Middle East; 13% from South America; 12% from North America; 5% from North Africa; 5% from the rest of Africa; 4% from Asia; 3% from Eastern Europe and 2% from Oceania.

The buyers’ campaign has received the backing of IVACE Internacional in conjunction with exhibitors who suggest guest profiles, customers and their target countries of origin. This year, Cevisama has increased investment compared to last year, reaching the €1 million mark. Guests at the fair include foreign and domestic distribution companies, large purchasing groups and retail chains along with leading architecture and interior design studios which conduct projects around the world.