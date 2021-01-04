LAKE ZURICH, IL -- According to a recent industry report, sales of floor heating during the third quarter of 2020 were largely driven by increased numbers of people working from home.

WarmlyYours, a manufacturer specializing in electric floor heating systems, recently released their “Q3 2020 Industry Report.” This quarterly report analyzes the sales of radiant heating products within the wider context of the national housing and remodeling markets. One of the primary conclusions drawn in the report was that there appeared to be a huge uptick in floor heating projects being quoted for home offices in the third quarter of this year. In fact, in year-over-year sales, home office floor heating projects were up 221.4%.

Julia Billen, owner and president of WarmlyYours, said that she expects to see continued growth for radiant heating in home offices as more and more American’s seek to improve their remote working situations. “The modern ‘workplace’ has been changed forever by COVID-19. Remote work was always an attractive concept for many employees and now that it has been implemented on such a huge scale, it is unlikely that this particular genie will ever go back into the bottle even after we’ve contained the virus,” she said. “Obviously there’s a number of logistical challenges that companies will face, but there are even more possibilities that are now available. This kind of seismic change is rare and it’s certainly daunting but I’d be lying if I didn’t say it was also very exciting.”

In addition to the increased number of floor heating projects requested for home offices, WarmlyYours saw an increase in floor heating projects for flooring types that could be used in a home office such as engineered wood (up 88.7%), laminate flooring (up 72.6%), luxury vinyl plank/tile (up 40.5%) and nailed hardwood (up 35.2%). These changes indicate that renovations to incorporate home offices may be driving at a least part of the growth in total remodeling expenditures.

To read the full report, visit https://www.warmlyyours.com/en-US/posts/q3-2020-industry-report-working-from-home-helped-grow-floor-heating.