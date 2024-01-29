VITORIA, ESPÍRITO SANTO, BRAZIL – The Vitoria Stone Fair will open its doors for visitors beginning Tuesday, January 30th and run through Friday, February 2, 2024. The international stone exhibition is now in its 21st year, and its opening brings with it the expectation of a significant participation by It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone -- an export incentive program developed by the Brazilian Center of Natural Stones Exporters (Centrorochas) and in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). This year, the sectorial project will carry out strategic actions for commercial promotion and image, hosting 14 international guests at the stone exhibition.

The program -- encompassing multifaceted strategies to promote the diversity and uniqueness of Brazilian stones -- will have a dedicated booth for networking and commercial transactions. This space will not only welcome four renowned journalists from Italy, the U.S. and Budapest, but will also serve as a stage for business meetings between 10 foreign buyers and 30 Brazilian companies enrolled in the initiative. During the event, of more than 250 meetings of 30 minutes each are scheduled as part of the Business Round. This dynamic will provide selected companies with the opportunity to establish commercial relationships with potential clients from countries such as South Korea, Colombia, the U.S., Mexico, Peru, Portugal and Vietnam.

According to Centrorochas President Tales Machado, this is a valuable opportunity for promoting Brazilian materials, expanding sectorial trade and consolidating solid relationships. "In August 2023, in a similar action within the Exporta Mais Brasil program by ApexBrasil, supported by Centrorochas during the Cachoeiro Stone Fair, we witnessed extraordinary success,” he said. “Nine international buyers actively participated in this initiative, and deals worth over R$ 15 million were closed. It was a significant milestone for the sector, as during that period, more than 150 meetings were held between these buyers and 24 stone companies." During their one-week stay, the guests will immerse themselves in the natural stone sector. The journey will include a visit to a quarry, providing a detailed understanding of the material extraction process. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to comprehend the beneficiation process, exploring the technology used and the sector's evolution in terms of sustainability, through visits to industries located in Vitória and Cachoeiro de Itapemirim. The program also includes exploration of tourist spots in Espírito Santo, enriching the understanding of the region and its cultural richness. Among the destinations scheduled for visits is a reception at the Neymara Carvalho Institute, a five-time world bodyboarding champion, a congo performance and an exhibition of handicrafts from Espírito Santo, promoting an enriching and diverse experience.

With unparalleled geological diversity, Brazil stands out as the 4th largest producer and the 5th largest exporter of natural stones in the world. Espírito Santo leads national exports, followed by Minas Gerais and Ceará, consolidating the country's position in the international market. "The presence of these journalists and foreign buyers not only reinforces the importance of the Vitoria Stone Fair, but also promotes Brazil's image as a global leader in the natural stone sector, expanding horizons for new business opportunities and collaborations between international participants and Brazilian companies in the field," said Machado.