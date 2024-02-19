The wide range of existing Coverlam products is extended this season with the enticing metallic texture of the Distrito series in aluminum, corten, zinc, iron and ivory colors. This collection closely recalls the look of metal sheets that have been exposed to the weather, creating visually rich surfaces.

Coverlam was born in response to the growing market need for large-format technical stones without sacrificing high resistance and durability properties. The design of large pieces with thicknesses of 3.5 mm and 5.6 mm represented a true revolution in the world of architecture and interior design, which have found in Coverlam's large-format technical stones the perfect allies to create and execute impressive projects.

This ultra-thin (5.6mm and 3.5mm) porcelain collection is available in large format pieces: 1200x2600 mm, 1000x3000 mm, 1200 x1200 mm and 600x1200 mm.

Also available for kitchen countertops in iron, aluminum and ivory colors. It is available in 1620x3240 mm and 1000x3000 mm formats, and 12mm and 10.5 mm thicknesses.

https://www.coverlambygrespania.com/en/catalogo/distrito/