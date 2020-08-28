SOLON, OH, — Tarkett, a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring, is expanding its collection of ProGen™ rigid core luxury vinyl tiles and planks with nine new stone designs. The new designs join 22 high-definition wood designs, giving homeowners a broader range of design options with the lifeproof performance benefits the collection is known for.

“ProGen delivers on the benefits homeowners care about most when it comes to their flooring—it’s durable enough to stand up to pets, kids, and anything else life throws at it, and is available in on-trend colors and styles that complement any taste,” said Sharee Thorton, product manager. “We’re excited to introduce our newest stone designs, which add an element of modern style that is sure to look great in kitchens, bathrooms, basements, or other high-traffic areas of the home.”



ProGen is engineered to perform radically better than the leading competitive rigid core products under the rigors of daily wear. It is durable, dimensionally stable, waterproof and easy to install, making it an ideal way to bring modern design into any room—including three-season rooms that experience extreme temperature changes, as well as areas most prone to spills and moisture.

The compact design and rigid core technology of ProGen makes it highly resistant to indentations from drops, high heels and heavy furniture, while also offering a sleek profile and easier installation. The Uniclic® system makes installation fast and easy for professionals or DIYers, requiring only basic hand tools.

ProGen also contributes to a comfortable and healthy home. Its acoustic backing absorbs sound and boasts a superior rating for impact sound transmission with an IIC Rating of 68. It is made with 100 percent virgin material, is phthalate-free, has extremely low TVOCs and is 100 percent reclaimable after use.

To view the complete ProGen collection, go to https://residential.tarkett.com/en_US/

For more information about Tarkett and the company’s comprehensive range of flooring solutions and accessories, visit www.tarkettna.com