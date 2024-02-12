Pagoni™ extruded porcelain tiles are available in four colors, two patterns and three sizes, making the possibilities endless and inspiring. Patterns include Ornato, a square tile that when placed in patterns of four, creates a muted compass rose at the center, and Cirio, a rectangle tile featuring an earthy art deco peacock pattern. Mixing these patterns with either the solid subway or fluted tiles in the collection creates seamless sophistication in any space.
New Collection from Emser Tile Highlight Pattern, Texture, Color, Size