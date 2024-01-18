DAVOS, TURKEY -- VitrA Tiles, the flagship ceramics division of Türkiye’s Eczacıbaşı Group, was recognized for its innovative adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, earning the first spot given to a ceramics producer in the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network as a forward-thinking manufacturer leading the charge on adopting 4IR.

Invited to share how their investments in tech-enabled operations inspired them to scale Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across production networks, Eczacıbaşı Group CEO Atalay Gümrah and VitrA Tiles CEO Hasan Pehlivan gave acceptance speeches at the awards ceremony on January 15, 2024, during the Davos Summit. They detailed how innovations in manufacturing have improved performance and enabled them to navigate volatility and achieve success that extends beyond the bottom line. This achievement is especially significant as VitrA Tiles is the first company in the ceramic tile sector to be acknowledged by the World Economic Forum for its innovative use of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies.

“We are thrilled that our Bozüyük Production Facility has been selected as one of GLN’s Factory Lighthouses, in recognition of the leadership we have shown in deploying Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies,” said Atalay Gümrah, the Group CEO of Eczacıbaşı Holding. “Facing disruptions in manufacturing from climate change, a volatile financial landscape and geopolitical crises that have led to fluctuating energy prices, particularly in Türkiye, this recognition underscores how we looked at these challenges not as setbacks, but as catalysts for further innovation and growth, harnessing 4IR to enhance our operational competitiveness.”