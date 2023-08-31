VitrA Tiles, a leading producer of high-end ceramics, has appointed Dennis Szczybor as country director for its lucrative U.S. operations. The appointment of Szczybor, who previously served as vice president at CFL Flooring, officially came into effect last month

“In line with VitrA Tiles’ ambitious growth targets in the burgeoning North American tile market, Dennis Szczybor has assumed the position of U.S. country director,” said Hasan Pehlivan, CEO of VitrA Tiles.

“With his considerable experience and industry insight, we’re confident Dennis will bring fresh impetus to VitrA’s continued growth and expansion in North America.”

Since assuming the post, Szczybor has sought to strengthen collaboration with existing customers while attracting new ones, improve service levels and oversee the completion of warehouse operations.

Szczybor began his career in 1990 as a sales representative at Haines. By 2013, he was regional manager at Emser Tiles, later serving as business development director at Home Depot until 2017.

From 2017 to 2019, he was vice president of sales at Armstrong Flooring, later holding the position of vice president of business development at Sambling Global USA Inc.

Szczybor holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration & Marketing from Maryland’s Towson University.

VitrA Tiles is a subsidiary of Turkiye’s Eczacıbaşı Holding, which also owns the Villeroy & Boch and Engers brands.

“VitrA is one of the biggest players in Europe,” said Szczybor. “We want to make VitrA Tiles a household name in North America. And as the regional market keeps trending upward, I am proud to be a part of this initiative.”





