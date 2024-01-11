STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN -- Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and construction industries, has appointed Wayne Symes president of the underground division and member of Group Management, effective April 1, 2024.

Wayne Symes is since 2020 vice president global customer relationships at Epiroc. He has almost 15 years within the Group in different positions. He has extensive experience leading companies and business lines within mining and with customers globally. Wayne Symes is an Australian citizen, born 1973, and holds a Diploma of Business Management from School of Technical and Further Education in Tasmania, Australia and a Diploma of International Management from Stockholm School of Economics, Sweden and Duke University, United States. He will be based in Sweden.

“Wayne is a highly appreciated member of the Epiroc team, who embraces our values including putting customers first and building for long-term sustainable results,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “With Wayne’s strong background, experience and positive attitude, I am convinced he will be successful in his new role.”

Wayne Symes is succeeding Sami Niiranen, who, as previously announced, will leave for a position outside the Group.